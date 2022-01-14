Archive 81 season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its big premiere today, is there a chance at an Archive 81 season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, should we expect this to be the end of the road? There’s always a lot to talk about when it comes to a show like this, so we’re diving right in through the rest of this article.

So where should we begin? The natural place is by saying that for now, nothing is altogether certain in regards to the show’s future. Like a number of other horror series that are out there, Archive 81 is designed to have a defined beginning, middle, and end. The nature of horror / thrillers is that they don’t work anywhere near as well if the story goes on forever; it is a little different than a lot of other genres that are out there.

With all of this in mind, we don’t think you can expect a season 2 here to be a direct continuation of almost anything that was present back during season 1. Odds are, the show will go in a slightly different direction if it returns and have more of an anthology flavor. That is similar to American Horror Story and a number of other programs that are out there. The series is based on a podcast, and we tend to think the source material points to a way that it can continue.

In the end, though, the future of Archive 81 is going to depend heavily on how many people check out the first season over the next couple of weeks. Netflix is not the sort of service that will just hand out additional seasons solely for the sake of doing so. They tend to be a little bit more patient and will look at a number of different factors. If there are a lot of people who watch the entirety of season 1 and the show is well-reviewed, that will give them a sense of whether or not people are hungry for season 2. A good bit of patience could be required here in the end.

