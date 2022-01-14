Outlander season 6 video: See Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe’s ‘recap’

As we inch closer and closer to Outlander season 6 arriving on Starz, the show continues to do a great job giving us video content.

For a fine example of this very thing, take a look at what we’ve got below! Here, you can see Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, David Berry, John Bell, and many more do their part in order to recap the first five seasons of the show in just sixty seconds. As you would imagine, this is a nearly impossible feat given that you’ve got time travel, geographical travel, dozens of characters, important deaths, romance, trauma, adventure, and so much more to go through. Yet, all things considered, they do a pretty good job!

At this point, Starz knows the best way to market the show: By featuring the cast having a good time. There’s an awareness that the show itself can be dark and very-much serious at times, so there’s something appealing about the cast showcasing the lighter side of their personalities. There’s also such an innate chemistry that so many of them share.

For those who are not aware, Outlander season 6 will feature more threats to Fraser’s Ridge as a community than ever before. The Revolutionary War is going to be at the center of a lot of the action you end up seeing, and that’s without even mentioning a big part of Jamie’s past entering the picture in Tom Christie. You will also see the aftermath of the horrific assault on Claire from the season 5 finale, as well as Roger and Bree working more to figure out their roles at Fraser’s Ridge. Now that neither one of them is leaving the community, they will work even harder to find a true home and a purpose there.

Outlander season will premiere on Starz come early March.

So much drama, so little time. Ahead of Season 6 we challenged our cast to the impossible: recapping #Outlander in just sixty seconds. pic.twitter.com/nDDNznmi4S — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 14, 2022

