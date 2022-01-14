Justified: City Primeval limited series revival ordered at FX!

For everyone out there who has been really eager to get more from the world of Justified, today brings you fantastic news!

While at the TCA Winter Press Tour FX confirmed that Timothy Olyphant is reprising his role as Raylan Givens for Justified: City Primeval, a new limited series revival based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. The story will pick up following the series finale of the original show, and you can get all sorts of further information in the attached logline:

“Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

So why bring Justified back now? Of course, a part of it comes down to a great story. Another part, meanwhile, is likely just tied to the size of the show’s fan base. The enormous success of Dexter: New Blood at Showtime is probably motivating this revival in part, given that bringing back a beloved property can help FX to promote some of their newer ones. Dexter being around absolutely has helped new show Yellowjackets get off on the right foot.

In the end, we’ll wait for a specific premiere date here, but we’re happy to dive into the world of Justified and Raylan once more!

Are you thrilled that Justified: City Primeval is happening?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

