Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to get some great stuff courtesy of season 12 episode 11?

The first order of business here is sharing the great news: There’s a new story coming in a matter of hours! If you’ve been waiting to check out “On the Arm,” the wait is just about over. This is the much-anticipated episode featuring Jimmy Buffett, who is playing a guy pretending to be the singer. There’s a lot of other great stuff happening in here, as well, and we suggest that you check out the full synopsis below to get a good sense of all of it:

“On The Arm” – Danny pursues Dickie Delaney (Jimmy Buffett), a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he’s tricked into paying for the scammer’s meal at an expensive restaurant. Also, Frank investigates NYPD Captain Terrell (Regina Taylor), who is using her badge to get free wares from local stores; Erin worries about her reputation when she’s the subject of a salacious, anonymous police blog; and Jamie introduces a decades-old saluting rule in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett guest stars as Dickie Delaney, a Jimmy Buffett impersonator. Regina Taylor guest stars as NYPD Captain Terrell.

Out of all the stories that are mentioned in here, we imagine that the Erin one is the only one that could have long-term ramifications. She’s had the most serialized story this season as she contemplates a run for District Attorney. We do think that eventually, she could decide to go through with it, and we could see a further exploration of that campaign both at the end of the season and then also the fall, provided Blue Bloods is renewed. We’ll just have to see how things unfold there!

Related – Get some more news on this episode of Blue Bloods, including a number of different sneak peeks!

What are you hoping to see unfold when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 on CBS tonight?

Be sure to share all of your expectations in the comments! Once you do just that, stay around the site for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







