Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 photo: Eddie’s ‘On the Arm’ struggle

In just a matter of a handful of hours Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 is going to arrive on CBS! As you would imagine, “On the Arm” is one of those episodes that will look to pay off a number of stories all at once.

For Eddie in particular, she could find herself in a really tricky spot during the episode. We know that her husband Jamie is going to be all about trying to introduce an old saluting rule into the precinct, and we’ve got a good feeling that this isn’t all that well-received by everyone else who works there. If you look at the photo above, it looks like Vanessa Ray’s character is having a chat with a lot of the other officers, and there’s a good chance that a ton of them are not on board with what Jamie is trying to do.

Is Eddie in a situation where the other cops try to push her to speak to her husband about changing his mind? We wouldn’t be shocked, mostly because this is something that happens often in the real world where professional and personal lines get a little bit blurred.

The primary question we really find ourselves wondering at the moment is pretty simple: Why in the world Jamie wants to reintroduce this rule in the first place. What is he getting out of it? Does he feel like there’s not enough honor within the world of the NYPD anymore? We’re hoping for at least some sort of reasonable explanation when the episode ends up airing. Also, we’re sure that Eddie will have at least some sort of conversation with him about it.

