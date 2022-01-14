After Life season 4: Is it renewed at Netflix? Could it happen?

Following the premiere of season 3 today on Netflix, why not go ahead and have a chat about After Life season 4. Is there any chance that it could happen down the road?

Well, we don’t want to beat around the bush here: There are no plans for another season. It’s a miracle in some ways that we got a season 3! Ricky Gervais is notorious for ending his shows after a second season, and in that way After Life already managed to get more than anyone would have expected going in.

In a new interview with Deadline promoting season 3, Gervais noted that he could theoretically do another season, but he’s opted against it to make sure the series goes out on a high note:

Every time someone asks [why I’m ending it in season 3] I get a little adrenaline rush wishing it wasn’t it and I could do a fourth. I know for a fact I could. But the reason I said it is definitely the end is so I’d be bullied and made fun of for going back on it. It’s a no-brainer I should do a fourth [season], I should do it in terms of economics and the audience would love it, everything points towards it except would series four be as good as the first three and actually better because it’s no good for it to be just as good. I don’t want it to outstay its welcome.

Gervais has a stable pact with Netflix, who he’s worked with for several years now. We also know that he is developing and looking at ideas for his next big thing. So while After Life may be ending, there will likely be something more from him over the next few years. What he’s done such a remarkable job at over the years is creating characters who are so real and nuanced, and often find ways to be likable and compelling despite their myriad of flaws.

We’ll miss After Life, which may very well prove to be one of his most underrated works.

