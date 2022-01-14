Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 12 promo: Elevator fight!

Just in case anyone wasn’t excited enough for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 12 on NBC next week, the promo below should do the trick!

From our vantage point, it’s pretty clear that the saga of Richard Wheatley is messy. Well, it’s about to get so much messier as Stabler decides to find another way to get inside Wheatley’s head: Getting closer to Angela Wheatley. The promo showcases some of what’s going to happen here as Elliot wines and diners her, thinking that this is a good way to get under his skin. As it turns out, it is successful, and it leads to the two men having a straight up brawl in an elevator. Things get crazy, and of course we imagine that someone is going to step in. No way are we going to be seeing Wheatley taken out at this point in the story.

The real x-factor in this whole story to us is Angela, mostly because there’s a lot more going on with her than a lot of characters realize. Stabler already realizes that not everything was as it seems when it comes to her injury, but there’s still more that needs to be done here when it comes to the cause. Regardless of her own motives, though, Elliot’s putting on blinders to a lot of stuff right now. He recognizes that the most important thing right now is that Angela is the key to getting at Richard — this is a game of manipulation that is going on right now and Elliot is trying to get Richard to become all the more unhinged.

We know that there are other stories that are going to be coming in Organized Crime without Wheatley around, but we’ll admit that we’re going to miss the Big Bad when he’s gone. He’s been SUCH a great foil during his time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the last Law & Order: Organized Crime episode

What are you most excited for on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







