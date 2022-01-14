The Blacklist season 9 episode 8: Reddington, Dembe, and a tale of blame

The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 showed itself to in some ways to be the blame game, especially when it comes to the death of Elizabeth Keen.

Tonight, the NBC show finally confirmed something that was strongly hinted at during the final episode of 2021: Dembe was responsible for giving Liz the letter meant for only after she killed Reddington. It gave her an element of closure, but also went directly against his boss and longtime friend’s wishes.

Now, the overall landscape is even messier than before. Reddington was able to get Vandyke’s photo and with that, proof of Dembe giving Liz said letter at a coffee shop. That means that he took his focus off securing the perimeter for just a moment and if he wasn’t doing that, there’s a chance that Liz could still be alive.

Are there some other issues here still? Sure, with the biggest one being how in the world Vandyke knew that they were going to be there in the first place. This could be the writers leaving the door open to explore a few different things coming up — or at the very least, this is what we’re hoping for. There are still a lot of loose ends around the night of Liz’s death and at this point, it’s looking more and more like this could be a focal point for the rest of the show. Liz does still matter, even if she is no longer in the land of the living.

