Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 12: Angela investigation

Next week on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 12, we’re going to have an opportunity to see a new angle in the case.

For most of this second arc revolving around Richard Wheatley, there’s been one thing we’ve seen time and time again: People looking the other way when it comes to Angela. She’s faked the severity of her illness and done everything that she can in order to ensure that she keeps certain secrets. It’s worked for her for quite some time, but is this illusion finally starting to crumble? If you look at some of the evidence, there’s a chance of that thanks to an undercover mission.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 12 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

01/20/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler asks Bell to have his back when they’re called in to defend their actions. Jet and Malachi work together to pin down Wheatley. Cho and Maldonado go undercover to watch Angela. TV-14

This episode should bring us to the halfway point of this particular story arc, so we do hope there’s some serious progress made on trying to capture Dylan McDermott’s character. The problem Stabler may be running into with Bell here is rather complicated — he’s crossed the line so many more times than we can count. At this point, it’s understandable if there are some people out there who want to distance themselves from its actions. The longer Elliot tries to capture Wheatley, it’s also possible that this story is only going to become that much more complicated. It’s something we have to prepare for.

