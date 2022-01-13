Quantum Leap reboot in works at NBC; is Scott Bakula returning?

Is a new version of Quantum Leap about to return to television? Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but we have a good sense of it.

According to a new report from Deadline, NBC is currently developing a reboot of the long-running science fiction show, which originally starred Scott Bakula and the late Dean Stockwell. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt of God Friended Me are writing/executive-producing the new version of the show, and Martin Gero of Blindspot is involved as an executive producer. The same goes for original Quantum Leap creator Don Bellisario.

For those wondering what the reboot would be about, check out the full logline below:

“It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

Is Bakula going to return?

The Deadline report notes that Scott is aware of the project and there are discussions about his potential involvement; however, nothing is 100% official as of yet. Since the end of the original Quantum Leap Scott has starred in Enterprise along with NCIS: New Orleans — he also had a memorable guest arc on Chuck.

We do think that in order for a reboot to be successful, the face of the original show needs to be present in some shape or form. We understand trying to evolve the series for a new generation, but you have to still honor the past. In general, though, it’s easy to be skeptical of the reboot just like it’s easy to be skeptical of all reboots. Nonetheless, we’re hoping that there’s a chance it could live up to both hype and the original.

