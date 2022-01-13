And Just Like That season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Miranda’s big confession

For most of And Just Like That season 1, it’s been rather eager that a key conversation had to be coming with Miranda and Steve. Think in terms of what’s been going on in regards to her and Che; Cynthia Nixon’s character has long had a complicated relationship with him, but we can’t say that we ever envisioned her story landing in this particular place.

Does Miranda have a key choice to make at this point? Che made it clear that they have zero interest in being a “homewrecker,” so it could come down to her figuring out just what she wants to do. If she’s truly unhappy with Steve and wants to move on, do you go ahead and call it quits for good? Do you allow him to move on to whatever the next phase of his life is?

All we know is that we won’t want to see the rest of the season continue where she’s in some sort of relationship limbo; it’s something that has to be pieced together, and the show should make the most of David Eigenberg while they have him.

As for what else is coming up for this episode, Carrie seems to be regaining some of the zeal and energy that she had in the earlier seasons of Sex and the City — after that mess of a date in episode 7, we’re glad that there’s some other good stuff coming for her. The show will continue to confront her aging head-on, especially when it comes to being called “ma’am.” It may seem like a little thing, but sometimes a little thing can become so much more.

