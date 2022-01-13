Walker season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Captain James is shot! Will he live?

Following the first episode of 2022 tonight, it only makes sense to start wondering about Walker season 2 episode 8. There is a new episode next week titled “Two Points for Honesty,” and this is where you’re going to see a lot of big, dramatic events. In the end, a lot of them are going to start off with a shooting — one that puts Captain James in jeopardy. Is he going to be okay? For the time being, we’re optimistic.

Within this episode, it appears as though there are going to be a couple of big events happening at once. There’s Captain James fighting for his life, but then there is also Walker having to take on more responsibility than ever before. It’s not easy stepping into the role of Captain, even if it’s just temporary to make sure that operations don’t go careening off the nearest cliff. This could also be something that further sets the stage for what the future holds for him years down the road — it is possible, after all, that he eventually becomes a Captain.

Below, you can check out the full Walker season 2 episode 8 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

CAPTAIN JAMES IS SHOT – While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition. Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help. Bosede Williams directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#208). Original airdate 1/19/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Emotionally, we do still think Walker is rattled following the departure of Micki; that’s probably going to be something that takes him a while to get over.

