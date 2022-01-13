Station Eleven season 2: Could it be renewed at HBO Max?

Following the big finale on HBO Max today, is there a chance for a Station Eleven season 2 to happen? We know that the Mackenzie Davis show was billed as a limited series, but it’s easy to recognize that in this era, that doesn’t mean all that much. We’ve seen shows like The Sinner, Big Little Lies, and True Detective all come back despite being billed as a single-season thing. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, there was also certainly some conversation surrounding Mare of Easttown. With the right story in place, it’s always possible to imagine a show coming back — and we say that knowing full well that this is based on source material.

So is a season 2 something that the creative team is even open to? It does seem as though there’s a chance — at least in the right situation. Speaking in a new interview with Collider, here is some of what executive producer Patrick Somerville had to say on the subject:

I think if we had the people who are a part of this story, and if we had the right situation, there’s more story that could come from this world. But at the same time, it’s rare that those things come together, too. So this was a limited series and I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.

Ultimately, we wouldn’t expect any sort of firm decisions on the future to come at any point over the next few weeks. The reality here is HBO Max doesn’t have to hurry anything along here, and nor should they. They’ll need to figure out first and foremost whether or not the performance is there enough to justify more and beyond just that, whether or not there is a good story in place, as well. We’d prepare for today to be the end, but you never quite know what the future holds!

