Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11: The real Jimmy Buffett mystery

Tomorrow night you’re going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 and already, we know a thing or two about what makes it stand out. “On the Arm” is going to be featuring Jimmy Buffett front and center, and on the surface level, we understand the appeal of him as a guest star.

There’s no denying that the singer has a dedicated audience, and the producers of Blue Bloods may think there’s a crossover between his fans and those who are watching the show. There’s going to be something super-fun about watching him playing Dickey Delaney, a guy who actually is trying to impersonate Jimmy Buffett. This isn’t the sort of role you often see!

Yet, here’s the question we are still left to wonder: What’s the purpose of the Delaney character. We’re used to seeing Donnie Wahlberg’s character investigate some real top-tier crimes, and having a fake Jimmy Buffett running around is typically not what he’s tasked with. We’d personally bet that there’s something more going on here. For starters, the promos for this episode highlight that Delaney is from Georgia. With that in mind, why in the world is he in New York City. Why waste time pretending to be Jimmy Buffett there?

We’re curious to see where the story goes here with Delaney and if he’s involved in a much larger operation — you know, something that would be more of an ample challenge for Danny. Given that Jimmy is a big-name guest star, we’re sure that he will be around for a chunk of the episode either helping or hurting the investigation. You want to make sure you are making the most of your guest star!

