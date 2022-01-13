Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: Blanca Rodriguez returning!

For those of you interested in some more Power Book II: Ghost season 3 scoop, we’ve got great stuff within from the vantage point of casting.

Let’s start with the news that a familiar face is coming back for a big role. According to a report from Deadline, Monique Curnen is going to be a series regular for the upcoming season, and she is bringing back her OG Power role of Blanca Rodriguez. According to the official description, “she’s more determined than ever to finish the business of the past” on this upcoming season. Does this mean we’re getting back into Ghost’s past or some other business associated with it? There’s a lot to think about here.

There are a couple of other series-regular additions to dive into here, as well. The site also reported that David Walton (New Girl, 9JKL) is going to be appearing on the show coming up as Lucas Weston, “an adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive at his family’s Wall Street firm.” He’s clearly related to Brayden, but it’s not clear what that precise relationship is. Meanwhile, Moriah Brown of Raising Dion will also be a series regular, playing the part of Kiki Travis — “a young VP at a Wall Street firm. She’s Ivy League-educated, doesn’t come from privilege but is making her own way in the world of the business elite.” It feels like she’ll work with Lucas to some degree.

While season 2 of Ghost is still airing on Starz, there’s going to be a lot of work done on season 3 behind the scenes over the next few weeks. We’re hoping that more casting insight comes in before too long.

