The Challenge All Stars season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge All Stars season 3 to happen at Paramount+? Or, is this the end of the road?

We don’t think we have to spend too much time dealing with the minutiae of whether or not the show is coming back — it seems to be a sure thing. The Challenge is arguably the biggest franchise that MTV has save for a billion repeats of Ridiculousness, and we think they want the off-shoot to have just as long a life. It’s a jolt of nostalgia for people who remember the earlier years of this show, which has a very important role in reality TV history.

There are some indications out there already that production on season 3 already kicked off at the end of last year, so rest assured that more is coming. It’s really just a question of when Paramount+ would want to premiere it. The easiest guess to make here is that at some point before the end of 2022, it’s going to come on the air. That’s just what happens to make the most sense. They should scale this show out to be sort of a bridge between Challenge seasons, just to further ensure that people have something almost constantly to watch.

If there is one concern that we have over the future of The Challenge All-Stars, it’s simply how many times you can do it before your roster starts to get stale, or you start bringing on people who don’t really fit that bill. This isn’t The Challenge, where you can just go and pluck some people from another show. Yet, we do think they could just reuse a lot of the same contestants over and over again and be okay. After all, we’ve seen that with the flagship show plenty!

