Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 video: A case from a nun

Tomorrow night is going to see Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 on the air, and this will prove to be a very unusual episode for Magnum and Higgins. After all, there’s a really unusual case at the center of it!

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what lies ahead as a nun brings in the two characters to talk about a young girl battling a rare illness. The church has been working to get together donations so that she can receive treatment, and the two offer to do their part in trying to support her. However, the nun says that this is no longer necessary, and we have a good sense as to why that is.

Per the official synopsis for this episode (titled “If I Should Die Before I Wake”), the nun wants the two to look into a large, mysterious donation made to the cause. Even if the money is going to a good cause, it may feel a little unusual that this money showed up almost out of nowhere. You’ll see the two try to dig into that, and knowing what we do about this show, the search is going to likely have a shocking outcome.

So will we hear anything more about Higgins’ dreams into this episode? That’s something that we’d to see the show carry forward, but we don’t get a sense that it’s going to be resolve shortly. It’s clear that she has some feelings for Magnum, but she may not know what to do with them as of yet. Also, Thomas has a girlfriend and so long as that’s the case, we don’t see anything happening.

