Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 promo: Is Pelham getting fired?

As you prepare for Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 on NBC next week, we hope you’re ready for Pelham’s biggest story yet.

We know that on some measure, this character is still very much new to this world. However, we’ve come to rather like him in that short period of time! He works hard, clearly values his job, and he’s made it so that we want to see a universe where he and Stella stick around Firehouse 51. Can’t they both just be Lieutenants? We realize that we’re just imagining things here, but it’s certainly fun to think about.

Ultimately, the thing we have to remember here is that Pelham has a pretty complicated past — there is no ignoring that. We have to imagine that there’s a reason why he hasn’t been able to land a permanent firehouse home, and a big part of this may have to do with someone having it out for him. The promo below makes it seem like he could be getting fired!

Within this video, you get a good sense in here that Pelham does not want to get Boden involved in his own personal mess — he doesn’t want to force anyone else into dealing with issues of his own doing. Yet, Boden insists that if you are a part of 51, you’re not someone who is going to be left behind; he’s going to do whatever he can in order to ensure that Pelham gets some help.

We’re a longtime fan of Brett Dalton and with that in mind, it’d be awesome to see him stick around in some form — at least so long as we don’t lose Stella in the process. Since we just lost Jesse Spencer as a major cast member, can’t we bring in someone else?

