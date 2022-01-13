Doctor Who spoilers: Jodie Whittaker talks filming regeneration scene

If you wanted a reason to get a little emotional today, here it is: Jodie Whittaker has already shot her regeneration scene for Doctor Who. These are also some of the most emotional scenes for any lead who takes on the role — heck, we still get choked up thinking about Matt Smith’s end as the Doctor. Each one of these is written differently, and it’s probably meant to mirror how each person moves through the various changes in their lives.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star Jodie Whittaker confirmed that she’s already shot her farewell scene — remember that things are sometimes shot out of order, so it’s not necessarily the final season she shot overall:

“I’ve shot my version of regen, and it was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I’ve ever had … It’s a really bizarre feeling, because it’s the best time I’ve ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it’s a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you’re giving yourself stitches — like, ‘Why have you done it?’ But… it felt right.

“It was a wonderfully-celebratory-slash-grief-ridden day that I could spend with the family that I’d made. I suppose the best thing about it is that the episodes are still on … So until they’re off, I don’t have to really get my head around the fact that it’s not my part!”

On the other side of the regeneration we’re finally going to have a chance to meet the next Doctor though, unfortunately, no one has been announces as of yet. We have to imagine that we’ll hear more about that before Jodie’s final episode arrives later this year. There is at least one more special before that, so you don’t have to worry about completely saying goodbye just yet.

