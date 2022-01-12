The Conners season 4 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Patriarchs and Goddesses’

Want to know a little bit more about The Conners season 4 episode 11? There’s a new episode seemingly coming to ABC next week. With that being said, there isn’t a lot of info out there about it as of yet.

So what do we know at the moment? Mostly just the title: “Patriarchs and Goddesses.” There’s a lot of different directions that the story could go, and the most important thing is just that it generates some laughs. The best thing that The Conners often does is mix together laughter with some meaningful stories — ones that a lot of viewers out there can relate to.

For the time being, we’re not reading too much into the lack of information about this episode — sometimes, that’s due to a network trying to hide specifics on what lies ahead. Yet, that doesn’t happen all that often with comedies, where there are less big event episodes revolving around some sort of super-serious circumstance.

After this episode is where the future for The Conners this season starts to become a little more unclear. There is currently no new episode scheduled for January 26 and after that, we enter the February sweeps but also get close to the start of the Winter Olympics. Don’t be surprised if there is one new episode at the start of the month, but then also a break that takes us through a couple of weeks after. The last thing ABC probably wants is to put one of their most-reliable shows in a position where it can’t generate anywhere close to the same numbers.

Hopefully, some more about episode 11 will be revealed soon — and also, let’s cross our fingers for news on a season 5 before the spring! We’d certainly love to have more assurances here that the future is set.

