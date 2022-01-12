Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 9: ‘Lowest Common Denominator’

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 9 is set to arrive on The CW next week, and we already have one big question: Is this the weirdest episode ever? There’s an interesting case to be made for it. Take, for example, a trip to the 1990’s, a reality television crew, and also some emotional stories all about Sara and Ava handling their duties as Co-Captains.

The episode itself is called “Lowest Common Denominator,” which we tend to think is a reference to the reality show concept. If you think back to some of the origins of reality TV in general, a lot of them were weird, comedic, and also leaned heavy into ridiculous drama.

For a few more details on what to expect, be sure to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 9 synopsis:

EMOTIONS RUN HOT – When Gideon jumps the time machine into the Manor Dimension, which lands in Hell, and Astra (Olivia Swann) realizes that a damned 90’s reality show crew sneaks into the manor causing havoc. Unbeknownst to the Legends, the reality tv crew is causing emotions to spike, and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) share their true feelings about their roles as Co-Captains. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) seeks advice about Astra from Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe), but Behrad finds that his past is put on display instead. Meanwhile, when Gideon’s (Amy Pemberton) opinions are ignored and her relationship with Gary (Adam Tsekham) is dismissed, no one could have anticipated what happens. Matt Ryan and Lisseth Chavez also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever (#709). Original airdate 1/19/2022.

We understand that saying this is the “weirdest episode ever” is clearing a high bar, and we probably can’t say anything for sure until we see things play out. Still, the premise here is another reminder that these particular writers are unafraid of taking some big, crazy risks for the sake of good storytelling.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now

What do you most want to see on Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







