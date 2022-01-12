The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 spoilers: Good news for Cooper?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 on NBC tomorrow night, we know Harold Cooper is in a tight spot. We know that Harold Cooper is innocent in the death of Doug Koster, but in some ways, that doesn’t matter. It’s all about what investigators think, and we’ve already seen an old pal do his part to help cover things up in terms of the ballistics report.

Now, there’s some good and bad news for Harry Lennix’s character. It seems as though he’s got proof he was drugged the night of Doug’s death, but he may not be able to do that much about it.

In a new sneak peek over at Cinema Blend, you can see Cooper learn for sure that he was specifically drugged with GHB, which can cause the memory loss he’s been dealing with since the night of the party. Unfortunately, we know that he’s also being blackmailed. Even if he goes to the authorities now with it, his blackmailer can go with information about the cover-up. He has to figure out who is behind these threats and why before he can figure out his next move.

Whatever is going on here with Harold, we’re hoping that it sets the stage for an even larger arc. As much as we enjoy the show it has suffered from a lack of direction this season; by and large, The Blacklist is best when there is an enormous threat looming around the corner.

What do you think is coming for Cooper on The Blacklist season 9 episode 8?

