Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we also going to be getting Chicago Fire and Chicago PD back for the second straight week?

We know that we’ve been inundated with repeats and weeks off as of late and with that in mind, isn’t it a thrill to know new episodes are coming again? There are three hours’ worth of programming coming in just a matter of hours, and there’s another week of new episodes on the other side as well! Prepare for a lot of conflict tonight, but also opportunities to learn more about our favorite characters. Sylvie Brett will get a visit from people very-much important for her, while Atwater finally gets to see how his personal life will develop following what we saw with him earlier this season.

For a few more details on all three of these shows, be sure to look at the synopses below.

Chicago Med season 7 episode 11, “The Things We Thought We Left Behind” – 01/12/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett and Blake clash with Randall when a famous alcoholic football player needs a liver transplant. Dylan is reluctantly reunited with old friends when their son breaks his arm. Stevie and Charles work together when a patient falls ill after back-alley plastic surgery. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 11, “Fog of War” – 01/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury. Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia. Violet gets a surprise envelope. The rest of 51 enters a contest. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 11, “Lies” – 01/12/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case. Atwater, who once again struggles to reconcile his personal and professional life, reaches a decision. TV-14

