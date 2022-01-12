Yellowstone season 5: Will awards-show recognition change the future?

Earlier today, we received the surprising but welcome news that Yellowstone received a Drama Ensemble nomination at the 2022 SAG Awards. While the show has been a commercial success for years, this is the first time it really broke into the awards-show race in any sort of significant way.

Entering season 5, the show is going to be now in an interesting spot. (We know that it technically hasn’t been renewed, but that’s a foregone conclusion.) This is the first time that you can say that the show is really the focal point of the TV industry; it’s generating better viewer totals than almost any show out there save for maybe NCIS. Meanwhile, it’s also got critical attention and love from big-ticket award shows. Will all of this put pressure on the series to find another gear and get even stronger? Will they tell more ambitious, risky stories than ever before?

Ultimately, we don’t quite think so. We think that Taylor Sheridan is a grounded-enough guy to not let all of the success go to his head. Even his statement about the SAG Awards nomination (per TV Insider) is humble and understated:

There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination.

Sheridan, of course, knows what it’s like to be a performing, having acted in Yellowstone and countless other shows over the years.

We think that the only change in season 5 may come down to focus. As strong as season 4 was at times, it felt like it was trying to do too much in between the stories at the ranch, Jimmy in Texas, and the occasional throwback to 1883. With the prequel already set now, the show doesn’t have to try and lift up other potential properties; it can merely do its own thing and do that to great success.

Related – Check out some other updates right now when it comes to Yellowstone

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







