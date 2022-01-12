Outlander season 7: Will it be final one? Caitriona Balfe breaks it down

Today is a fantastic day for the Outlander world — after all, Caitriona Balfe was nominated for a SAG Award for her role in Belfast! This film has shown itself to be an awards darling over the past couple of months, and it proves further that Balfe is getting some fantastic work even away from playing Claire on the Starz drama.

In speaking about that show, though, we’re at a point where everyone has to start looking more and more to the long-term future. Is there a chance that season 7 could be the show’s last? Should we be overly concerned about that? We know that technically, there are already nine books out there from Diana Gabaldon, and there are plans for one more in the main Outlander series. This, of course, doesn’t mean that the series will cover every one. Few shows ever make it anywhere close to ten seasons, especially those on basic or premium cable.

Speaking to Deadline today about her SAG nomination and the Starz drama, her is what Balfe had to say in regards to a possible season 8:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. [Season 7] is the only one thus far that’s been picked up. It would be ten years. We all feel like we’re so lucky that we’ve gone this far. Who knows what happens after that, but how lucky we’ve been, right?”

For Caitriona and Sam Heughan both, we imagine that continuing to have opportunities to do other things will be essential to the future of Outlander, alongside the show’s overall performance and of course budgetary considerations behind the scenes. Shows tend to get more expensive as time goes on, and you have to remember that this is not one that Starz has full ownership in. We imagine that in the months to come, we’ll hear more about the future beyond season 7. For now, though, we can revel in the SAG nomination and the fact that production will be happening for season 7 throughout the year.

How many more seasons do you think Outlander will go beyond season 7?

