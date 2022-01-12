Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 video: ‘On the Arm’ sneak peeks!

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 is airing on CBS this Friday, and we’ve got all sorts of great video content to help prepare you for what’s next.

If you’ve seen some of the previews there were out there for “On the Arm” already, then you know that one of the big storylines revolves around Danny seemingly meeting Jimmy Buffett, only to realize later that it’s an imposter. What happens from here could prove to be an interesting case, but we gotta wait and see how it ends! What could this guy’s motive be?

In the first sneak peek from the episode below, you can see Danny approaching “Jimmy” to complement him on his music, and the impersonator asks presumably just like the real Jimmy would in this moment. Donnie Wahlberg’s character has no reason to suspect anything is off.

Of course, we wonder from here what ends up setting him off!

Let’s get into some of the other stuff from this episode, starting with Erin. She’s considering a run at District Attorney, but one of the biggest issues she’s facing is negativity. Take, for example, hateful comments all about her from all angles. She’s worried about the perception of her from the NYPD and beyond, and Anthony tries to convince her to ignore a lot of the noise.

As for Jamie and Eddie, is he focusing unnecessarily on what she thinks is an outdated part of the job? She claims that he’s “picking a fight” over when and how often cops should salute, including a place like the front desk. We tend to be more on Eddie’s side here, but we know that Jamie values things like honor and tradition.

Finally, let’s wrap things up here with another family dinner, one that is tied somewhat to the Buffett story. While the singer is never mentioned, he’s probably what got the Reagans talking about their first concerts. as it turns out, both Danny and his son Sean attended a concert before anyone else in their family knew about it!

