2022 SAG Awards: Yellowstone, Squid Game among nominations

SAG AwardsToday the official nominations were announced for the 2022 SAG Awards and we would say that, in general, there were some pretty exciting selections here! Not only were there some first-time choices from the Screen Actors Guild, but also Yellowstone being able to catapult itself into the Drama Ensemble category following enormous ratings success. Despite all of its headlines, the series has never managed to receive much awards-show attention.

Below, you can take a look at some of the major categories, alongside our initial reaction to many of them. The awards themselves will be handed out on February 27.

Drama Ensemble

The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone

It’s awesome to see Yellowstone in here, but does anyone else feel like The Morning Show is there in part just because of the big names?

Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston/The Morning Show
HoYeon Jung/Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss/The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook/Succession
Reese Witherspoon/The Morning Show

What does Monica Raymund have to do to get some love for Hightown? Where is it on the list? Of this group, Moss may have had the strongest overall season.

Drama Actor

Brian Cox/Succession
Billy Crudup/The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin/Succession
Lee Jung-jae/Squid Game
Jeremy Strong/Succession

Basically, it’s the Succession category — not that we’re complaining. Lee Jung-jae could be a great sleeper candidate to watch here.

Comedy Ensemble

The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Really strong field — maybe the best group of comedies in years.

Comedy Actress

Elle Fanning/The Great
Sandra Oh/The Chair
Jean Smart/Hacks
Juno Temple/Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham/Ted Lasso

As great as Fanning and Waddingham are, this is going to be Jean Smart’s year. It’s hard to imagine another choice.

Comedy Actor

Michael Douglas/The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein/Ted Lasso
Steve Martin/Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis/Ted Lasso

This is going to be a really fascinating category. Sudeikis is probably the best performance, but the SAG Awards have awarded icons before and Steve Martin/Martin Short fit that bill.

TV Movie or Miniseries – Female Actor

Jennifer Coolidge/The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo/Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley/Maid
Jean Smart/Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet/Mare of Easttown

It’s probably going to be Winslet, but kudos to Coolidge for getting a nod in here.

TV Movie or Miniseries – Male Actor

Murray Bartlett/The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac/Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton/Dopesick
Ewan McGregor/Halston
Evan Peters/Mare of Easttown

Have enough people seen Scenes from a Marriage? If so, Isaac deserves it.

Stunt Ensemble

Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game

Watch all the fight scenes — Cobra Kai should get this.

What do you think about the SAG Awards nominations this year?

