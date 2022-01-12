2022 SAG Awards: Yellowstone, Squid Game among nominations

Today the official nominations were announced for the 2022 SAG Awards and we would say that, in general, there were some pretty exciting selections here! Not only were there some first-time choices from the Screen Actors Guild, but also Yellowstone being able to catapult itself into the Drama Ensemble category following enormous ratings success. Despite all of its headlines, the series has never managed to receive much awards-show attention.

Below, you can take a look at some of the major categories, alongside our initial reaction to many of them. The awards themselves will be handed out on February 27.

Drama Ensemble

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

It’s awesome to see Yellowstone in here, but does anyone else feel like The Morning Show is there in part just because of the big names?

Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston/The Morning Show

HoYeon Jung/Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss/The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook/Succession

Reese Witherspoon/The Morning Show

What does Monica Raymund have to do to get some love for Hightown? Where is it on the list? Of this group, Moss may have had the strongest overall season.

Drama Actor

Brian Cox/Succession

Billy Crudup/The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin/Succession

Lee Jung-jae/Squid Game

Jeremy Strong/Succession

Basically, it’s the Succession category — not that we’re complaining. Lee Jung-jae could be a great sleeper candidate to watch here.

Comedy Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Really strong field — maybe the best group of comedies in years.

Comedy Actress

Elle Fanning/The Great

Sandra Oh/The Chair

Jean Smart/Hacks

Juno Temple/Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham/Ted Lasso

As great as Fanning and Waddingham are, this is going to be Jean Smart’s year. It’s hard to imagine another choice.

Comedy Actor

Michael Douglas/The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein/Ted Lasso

Steve Martin/Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis/Ted Lasso

This is going to be a really fascinating category. Sudeikis is probably the best performance, but the SAG Awards have awarded icons before and Steve Martin/Martin Short fit that bill.

TV Movie or Miniseries – Female Actor

Jennifer Coolidge/The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo/Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley/Maid

Jean Smart/Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet/Mare of Easttown

It’s probably going to be Winslet, but kudos to Coolidge for getting a nod in here.

TV Movie or Miniseries – Male Actor

Murray Bartlett/The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac/Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton/Dopesick

Ewan McGregor/Halston

Evan Peters/Mare of Easttown

Have enough people seen Scenes from a Marriage? If so, Isaac deserves it.

Stunt Ensemble

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Watch all the fight scenes — Cobra Kai should get this.

What do you think about the SAG Awards nominations this year?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: SAG Awards.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







