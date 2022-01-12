2022 SAG Awards: Yellowstone, Squid Game among nominations
Today the official nominations were announced for the 2022 SAG Awards and we would say that, in general, there were some pretty exciting selections here! Not only were there some first-time choices from the Screen Actors Guild, but also Yellowstone being able to catapult itself into the Drama Ensemble category following enormous ratings success. Despite all of its headlines, the series has never managed to receive much awards-show attention.
Below, you can take a look at some of the major categories, alongside our initial reaction to many of them. The awards themselves will be handed out on February 27.
Drama Ensemble
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
It’s awesome to see Yellowstone in here, but does anyone else feel like The Morning Show is there in part just because of the big names?
Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston/The Morning Show
HoYeon Jung/Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss/The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook/Succession
Reese Witherspoon/The Morning Show
What does Monica Raymund have to do to get some love for Hightown? Where is it on the list? Of this group, Moss may have had the strongest overall season.
Drama Actor
Brian Cox/Succession
Billy Crudup/The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin/Succession
Lee Jung-jae/Squid Game
Jeremy Strong/Succession
Basically, it’s the Succession category — not that we’re complaining. Lee Jung-jae could be a great sleeper candidate to watch here.
Comedy Ensemble
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Really strong field — maybe the best group of comedies in years.
Comedy Actress
Elle Fanning/The Great
Sandra Oh/The Chair
Jean Smart/Hacks
Juno Temple/Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham/Ted Lasso
As great as Fanning and Waddingham are, this is going to be Jean Smart’s year. It’s hard to imagine another choice.
Comedy Actor
Michael Douglas/The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein/Ted Lasso
Steve Martin/Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short/Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis/Ted Lasso
This is going to be a really fascinating category. Sudeikis is probably the best performance, but the SAG Awards have awarded icons before and Steve Martin/Martin Short fit that bill.
TV Movie or Miniseries – Female Actor
Jennifer Coolidge/The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo/Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley/Maid
Jean Smart/Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet/Mare of Easttown
It’s probably going to be Winslet, but kudos to Coolidge for getting a nod in here.
TV Movie or Miniseries – Male Actor
Murray Bartlett/The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac/Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton/Dopesick
Ewan McGregor/Halston
Evan Peters/Mare of Easttown
Have enough people seen Scenes from a Marriage? If so, Isaac deserves it.
Stunt Ensemble
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Watch all the fight scenes — Cobra Kai should get this.
What do you think about the SAG Awards nominations this year?
