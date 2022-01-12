Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 exclusive photo: Zeus & Apollo’s big story

Magnum PI season 4 episode 11 is set to come on CBS this Friday, and a big part of the story could be for the dogs. Or, at the very least, it could give Zeus and Apollo some time to shine!

For those of you who love the two Doberman Pinchers, they’ll be very much involved in a storyline featuring the return of another familiar face in Jin. The image above is your exclusive first look at Bobby Lee’s character as he embarks on a new dog walking business. What better dogs to get things started with than these two? He’s dressed to the nines for his new gig, one that apparently even includes his own official t-shirt.

Of course, we’ve seen over the years that these two are quite the handful — not so much with Higgins, but very-much so with Magnum. How they react to Jin should make for comedy gold. (The synopsis for this episode notes that his business takes a “dramatic turn” — are Zeus and Apollo involved in that?) No matter where this story goes, it’s almost sure to be fun.

We’ll always be someone to say that the show could benefit from bringing as much of these two dogs around as possible. Yet, distance makes the heart grow fonder! When we don’t see them for a little while, that always makes their return a treat. They’ve been around since the pilot, and because of that they hold a delightfully-firm place within the show’s established lore.

As for the remainder of Friday night’s new episode, be prepared for Magnum and Higgins to take on an unusual case from a nun, one who questions a mysterious and large cash donation “made to a parishioner undergoing medical treatment at the church.” It’s a different world than we’ve seen on the show so far, and we’re curious if along the way, Higgins will think any further about some of those dreams she’s been having. We’re still losing it over how this past episode ended!

