This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Who is playing Edie? Will she return?

Tonight at the end of tonight’s This Is Us season 6 episode, we met a very important character we hadn’t seen before: Edie. She’s the future wife of Nicky Pearson, and someone who came across him while working as a flight attendant.

So who is playing the character, and how much more will we see her? As you would imagine, there are a few things to dive into here.

Let’s start with the following: Vanessa Bell Calloway is the woman behind Edie, and we love the brief scene she had with Nicky aboard the plan. You’re also going to see more of her moving forward. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Kay Oyegun, who also directed this episode, had the following to say on Edie’s future on the show:

She folds in really well. Every time you see Nicky, you’ll see Edie. That’s literally what we told her. We’re like, “You’re now his wife. So whenever he’s around, you’re around.” She’s a part of the Pearson family now. What we love so much is the perspectives of these people who marry into the Pearsons — the Beth [Susan Kelechi Watson] perspective, the Miguel perspective, the Toby [Chris Sullivan] perspective, and now the Edie perspective — because they’re all such different people and they’re observing this very unique Pearson brood, with fun observations. Her banter with Griffin is just fun, fun, fun. Oh, I can’t wait for people to see episode 5!

We hope that there are plenty of opportunities to explore this relationship in what little time that is there. We know that this is the final season, but Edie feels like a fantastic person to bring new sides out of Nicky. We really hope that is explored further.

What do you want to see on Edie moving forward on This Is Us?

