Naomi season 1 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Unidentified Flying Object’

Following the big premiere tonight on The CW, are you excited to learn a little bit more about Naomi season 1 episode 2? There’s a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, the upcoming episode is going to be a lot about exploration. We’ve met some of the main characters so far, but we still have to learn what makes them tick. We also need to figure out more what the threats are and how Naomi gets accustomed to her place in the world. This shouldn’t be a shock that rushes anything.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Naomi season 1 episode 2 synopsis now:

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Following a shocking revelation by Dee (Alexander Wraith), Naomi (Kaci Walfall) enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego and whether they have anything to do with her past. Meanwhile, Naomi’s parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) are caught off guard by Naomi’s interrogations. Another ominous encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) leaves Naomi shaken, and she seeks Dee’s help in taking the next step to embracing her destiny. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship (#102). Original airdate 1/18/2022. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We can’t stress enough how important second episodes are to a show like this. A lot of people will give a show another chance if they’re on the fence on it after a premiere. This is when people often decide if they’re hooked, at least enough to stick around for a month or two. Rather than big revelations, this episode should be mostly about momentum.

