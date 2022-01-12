All Rise season 3: Simone Missick teases premiere date, filming

For everyone out there interested in finally checking out All Rise season 3, rest assured that work is finally getting underway!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), star Simone Missick revealed that filming is getting underway over the course of the next few days. Not only that, but the show will premiere on its new home (OWN) a little later this spring.

The path for this show to arrive at this network was not an easy one. Remember that initially, it was canceled after two seasons at CBS. It took a while, but eventually OWN swept in and chose to bring the show back. We imagine that there will be some changes that come with it moving to cable, but the primary focus of it will still be the same: This is a court drama all about looking at serious issues and finding a way in order to ensure that justice is served. Judge Lola Carmichael does her best, but there is a constant commentary here on the difficulties of the legal system.

Our hope is that season 3 will continue to give us a mixture of life in and out of the courtroom for Lola, alongside some of the attorneys that she often interacts with. Moving to cable could allow for opportunities to tell even deeper and darker stories that don’t have the same limitations as broadcast television, and in general OWN series do a great job at pulling at the heartstrings. We’re still not altogether sure that we’re over what happened on the final episodes of Greenleaf…

When will a firm premiere date be announced?

Probably in a couple of months! Since filming has yet to start, we don’t think there’s an announcement coming right around the corner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Rise (@allriseown)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







