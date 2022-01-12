1883 season 1 episode 5 video: A deeper look into Thomas

1883 season 1 episode 5 will be streaming on Paramount+ this weekend but before diving into that further, why not have a chat about Thomas?

There are a lot of fantastic characters within the world of this show, and that’s in part what makes it so special. LaMonica Garrett’s character stands out from the pack. He is a former slave, a Buffalo Soldier, and a Black cowboy who travels alongside the Duttons and his close confidant Shea. He’s got so much valuable life experience and understands more than anyone hardship and having to find means to survive. Despite all he has gone through, though, there is still a great deal of kindness within him.

In the video below, Garrett talks further about the honor that comes with playing such an important character and someone who proves essential to this particular story. You can hear it in his voice how much he cares about him, and also how he wants to honor a history that has not been properly expressed in this sort of form before.

As we move further into the season, we imagine that we’ll only get even more depth as to who Thomas is as a character and what he looks to get out of the rest of this journey. There could be a few more surprises and hopefully, chances to see him evolve even more.

In general terms, episode 5 is going to revolve heavily around the aftermath of the river crossing, something that proved to be difficult and devastating for all parties involved. You need to recognize and process your grief, but there is also no denying that there is still a journey right in front of you that you do need to take.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 1883 right now

What do you think about Thomas as a character as we prepare for 1883 season 1 episode 5?

What do you want to see happen with him moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for a few other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







