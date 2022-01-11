New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13 spoilers: A story about ‘Family’

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13 is set to arrive on NBC next week, and a lot of great stuff worth diving into here.

So where should we begin? How about having a talk about the episode’s title in “Family.” With a name that simple, it’s fair to guess that there will be a pretty clear theme that we have a chance to dive into: We’re talking here about relationships and the reactions that they can cause. Family can also mean a number of different things, whether it be the family that exists by blood ties or, of course, the family you choose.

For a few preliminary details, be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

01/18/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Helen adjust to sharing their lives and their problems, including the challenge of Helen’s mother. Bloom and Reynolds treat a family after their horrific car accident lands them in the ED. Iggy and Trevor reach a new understanding in their business relationship. TV-14

Just on the basis of reading this alone, it’s easy to make the assumption that the New Amsterdam writers are going to continue to balance out characters in two different cities to the best of their ability. We’re excited to see how that continues to work — will it last through the remainder of the season? If it does, we’re going to be in a curious position where Max and Helen, two key characters within the story, don’t really spend that much time interacting with the remainder of the cast. This could be a pretty tricky thing to navigate from start to finish.

We know that there’s going to be a New Amsterdam hiatus coming soon thanks to the Olympics, so be prepared to enjoy this story every chance you can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







