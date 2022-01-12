New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13 promo: Is someone going to die?

Is someone going to die on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13? Based on the new promo, let’s just say we’re worried — very worried.

Let’s start here with the title: “Family.” That’s so vague that we’re immediately going to be concerned because of that alone. That’s without seeing the words referencing an “unforgettable goodbye” at the end of the promo itself. There’s something very worrisome about all of this, especially since we’ve seen this show be willing to take major characters out of the equation. We saw it last season with Dr. Kapoor and now, something similar could be happening all over again.

Could this be something that causes Max and/or Helen to go back to the hospital? You have to be concerned about it. We’re worried for just about every major character here, though we do wonder if the show would move forward without Max. There’s also a case to be made as to why something could happen to any of them. Judging from the fact that Helen seems to be the one who answers the fateful phone call, we’re willing to wager that she is probably safe. Probably. Promos can be misleading sometimes. Everyone else is featured in some shape or form, but those clips could be out of context from anything else that is happening.

The only advice that we can offer is have your tissues on standby no matter what happens; you could cry a lot at the start and cry even more at the finish. Something is happening that is big. There’s no reason for this sort of promotion otherwise.

Another ominous sign…

In episode 14, you will see some characters mourn the loss of “someone dear.” That’s as clear of an indicator that you’re going to get that a major character dies.

What do you think is going to happen moving into New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13?

