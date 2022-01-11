Cobra Kai season 5: Xolo Maridueña on his future as Miguel

We know that there is a Cobra Kai season 5 coming to Netflix, just like we’re also well aware that Miguel has a particularly huge story to come. The character has taken off to Mexico on his own to locate his father, not realizing that his dad doesn’t know he exists. Also, Mexico City is an enormous place; we’re talking about one of the biggest cities in the world! Locating anyone there is not going to be easy, even in an after of social media.

Beyond season 5, however, the future is unclear. It seems like the producers are keen for at least one more season, but what will the future hold for Miguel with that? Xolo Maridueña is a particularly busy guy, especially since he is filming his much-hyped Blue Beetle project this year.

Speaking to Variety about his Cobra Kai future, it doesn’t seem as though season 5 is necessarily it for him on the show. Yet, Xolo also made it clear that there is a specific time when he feels like everyone would be smart to move forward:

I would love to stick around for however long would make sense. Something you see so commonly in an age of TV shows that are dropping every single week, some shows just don’t know when to stop because the money is too good or people love it so much. There’s nothing more dissatisfying than following a show as a loyal fan for years and then having it end not well. So I hope the show ends when it’s supposed to and we can look back on it years later and say, “We have the opportunity to do a spinoff 35 years from now because it ended with people wanting more.”

With this quote in mind, we do wonder if season 6 should serve as the final one for the series — though honestly, a lot of that could depend on how good season 5 is. If the quality doesn’t trail off at all, you could make the case for it being around for at least a little while longer.

