Billions season 6 episode 1 spoilers: What’s the world without Axe?

Come Sunday, January 23, you’re going to get a chance to see Billions season 6 premiere on Showtime. It’s an exciting event, but also a major turning point in the series as a whole. This marks the first episode without Damian Lewis as a firm part of the cast and with that, much of the focus here is going to shift dramatically.

Bobby Axelrod is gone. Meanwhile, Mike Prince is in. He is working to supplant much of his operation and he’ll be a bigger thorn in Chuck Rhoades’ side than ever before. Most of the other characters from the first several seasons are still there and with that, they will all have to figure out exactly where they fit into this world. It’s going to be a weird, complicated story coming up, but in the end, we think that this change could introduce a lot of exciting new wrinkles.

Below, you can check out the full Billions season 6 episode 1 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Prince revamps the team in his image with mixed results, leading him to question if he wants to keep any of them at all. Chuck, clearing his head upstate, leads a crusade against a local blue blood. Meanwhile, Wags, Wendy and Taylor all try to wrap their heads around their new positions under Prince. Season premiere.

This is not going to be an easy transition — that we’re very-much confident about. Prince is a relative newcomer, and he doesn’t have the history with characters like Wendy and Taylor that Axe did. Still, Chuck will find that some of his old tactics don’t quite work on him.

How can the show keep evolving people like Wendy while also serving a new-world order? The stories of the first episodes this season could offer up some more clues into that. Or, this is at least what we hope to see play out.

