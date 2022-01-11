Is This Is Us new tonight over on NBC? Are you going to have a larger chance to dive into season 6 episode 2 in a matter of hours? As you would expect, we have a few different things to talk through!

First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and celebrate the good news — for the second straight week, we have a new installment on the air! This is one titled “One Giant Leap” and on the surface, it looks to be a story of love.

Entering this episode, we know that Nicky is going to be in the spotlight — finally, there could be a chance to see him reunite with Sally. He’s been thinking about her for decades and with that, there is no guarantee as to what’s going to happen. Rebecca’s encouraged him to take the trip and that’s as far as we can go with it.

Elsewhere, the love stories will continue courtesy of Malik and Deja, as the two should be able to spend some time together after she makes the trip to see him. The promo makes their time together feel 100% romantic, and we honestly hope that it is. Almost every character on this show has been through so much and with that in mind, we want nothing more than to see them all be happy. That’s just not something that comes easy, whether it be now or later on down the road. (At least we know that Nicky is married in the flash forwards, and that Deja is expecting a baby.)

