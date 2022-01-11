NCIS season 19: Another behind-the-scenes Katrina Law peek

Next week NCIS season 19 is going to be airing on CBS, so while you wait for it, let’s go behind the scenes with a key player in Katrina Law.

If you look below (via her official Instagram), you can see a fun snap featuring Katrina, Brian Dietzen (Jimmy), and Wilmer Valderrama (Torres). We’re hoping that all three of them have a big story coming up, and we know that one thing to be excited about is a crossover between the main show and NCIS: Hawaii. Both Katrina and Wilmer were previously announced as being a part of that.

As we get further and further into the new year, one of the things we’re most excited to see from Law’s character of Jessica Knight is to simply learn more about who she is. By and large, the writers have taken their time to give us info on her background. Take, for example, her family or any past loves that have been in her life.

On the next new episode, we’re going to see a Jessica story that is tied somewhat to her niece. As for whether or not a love interest could be coming, we remain hopeful — but we’re also well-aware that the show has a tendency to draw all of that out.

What do you want to see from Katrina Law and the rest of the NCIS season 19 cast moving forward?

