Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12 spoilers: Frank’s ‘confessional’ (photo)

As you prepare yourself for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 12, isn’t it nice to get a little more insight all about it? This is an episode titled “The Reagan Way” and for Frank Reagan, he finds himself in an incredibly tough position.

We know that Tom Selleck’s character has a close relationship with Archbishop Kearns, played of course by acting veteran Stacy Keach. The two get along, but they also clash in a number of different ways. You’ll see that in this episode, as the NYPD struggles with a wrongful arrest made in a murder investigation. It turns out that Kearns knows the identity of the true killer, but can’t break the confessional seal in order to divulge the name. This is a situation that we’ve seen with a number of other shows over the years, so we can’t say that we’re all that shocked that Blue Bloods is tackling it now.

For Frank, we know that this puts him in a really hard position. He values his Catholic faith highly, and we think the last thing he wants to do is dishonor one of its key tenets. Yet, he also has to figure out how to solve this case. We wouldn’t be surprised if he works to find another way to identify the responsible party, and Kearns could potentially help with that without breaking the seal.

Anytime you get Kearns in an episode of Blue Bloods, you know it’s going to make for a meaty episode. He’s someone who Frank clearly respects and treats as an equal; that’s what makes him such a worthy opponent anytime that the two do need to face off.

