Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Zendaya teases emotional storylines

As we prepare for Euphoria season 2 episode 2 on HBO this weekend, should we prepare for things to get even darker and more intense? We though that may sound difficult based on what we just saw, but it’s certainly possible.

In a new post on Twitter (see below) prior to the start of the series, star Zendaya noted that this season, “even more than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.” She also reiterated to only watch if you are 100% comfortable with doing so and the show is for mature audiences.

More than likely, Zendaya wasn’t speaking about just the premiere, which left Nate clinging to life and also focused on more struggles for Rue and had Cassie spending a significant amount of time hiding in a bathroom shower. There is a lot of story to come about addiction, about struggling with identity, and also about the physical and emotional damage that can come out of trauma. So much of Euphoria is about the dark underbelly of teenage life in America, and it’s designed to be uncomfortable. It is willingly taking on subjects that most other shows are reluctant to explore.

As painful as the show may be, we’re going to continue to hold out some hope that happier times are coming for some of these characters. Rue, Jules, and so many others are more than just their flaws, and while we would never say that this show is “inspirational,” there could be a message about perseverance that eventually comes out of it. We’ll just have to see where things unfold from here.

