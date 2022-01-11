Dexter: New Blood season 1 sets ratings records; spin-off, season 2 talk

Just two days removed from the big season 1 finale, Showtime has a good bit to celebrate about Dexter: New Blood — even if a lot of other people loathe the ending. (Warning: There are spoilers ahead.)

Today, the premium cable network announced that including the finale, the season was watched across all platforms by eight million viewers a week, making this the most-successful program in the history of the network. We’ve said it before, but we also really think the success of this show also benefited mightily one of the other series they’ve launched in Yellowjackets, which is fantastic and has already been renewed for a season 2.

We think that in the wake of all this, it goes without saying that Showtime is going to want something more, even in the wake of Dexter Morgan’s apparent death in the finale. The question comes down to what they would decide to do here. Is a spin-off really possible? Harrison would obviously be the lead, and we’d imagine a show where he takes off to Los Angeles or another big city and simply works to blend in, while figuring out his own inherent darkness along the way. He’s not a serial killer in the way Dexter was, but he is a killer. That creates complications and could set the stage for a lot of developments. Clyde Phillips has said that he’s interested, so the ball is really in Showtime’s court with that.

