1883 season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Fangs of Freedom’

1883 season 1 episode 5 is going to be coming onto Paramount+ this coming weekend — why wait to get a better sense of what’s next?

Today, the streaming service confirmed that “The Fangs of Freedom” is going to be the title for the next new episode, and it’s one that is going to give you a lot of emotional ramifications. When you think about what happened on “The Crossing,” it’s clear that no one would get over that quickly. It doesn’t matter if you are someone with a lot of experience out in the field, or someone like Elsa who is a little more new to the whole world.

For a more specifics as to what’s coming up, be sure to check out the full 1883 season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Shea and Thomas cope with the aftermath of the river crossing, but there is little time to grieve and no shortage of challenges ahead. Elsa and Ennis share a romantic moment.

Is anyone else really worried about Elsa and Ennis at this point? Given that we’re talking here about a potential couple halfway through the first season, it paints a pretty clear picture that things could end badly. As a matter of fact, we almost expect for them to. Elsa’s already got the challenge of trying to survive this journey, and then you have something else to add to the list, as well, of things that could go terribly south.

In general, 1883 has done a great job of developing its characters through four episodes. You care for every single one of them, and most importantly it doesn’t feel like we’re just watching carbon copies of the folks we saw over on Yellowstone.

