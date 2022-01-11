The Bachelor episode 3 return date: Shanae, Elizabeth drama continues

As we prepare for The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC airing in TWO weeks, it’s looking all the more clear that Clayton Echard’s season is a dumpster fire.

At the time of this writing, there are two apparent “villains” in Shanae and Cassidy. In the case of the former, you have someone who seems so competitive that she’s willing to do almost anything to make herself stand out. The whole feud with Shanae and Elizabeth seems so forced and one-sided, and Shanae seems to excuse a lot of her behavior with being “assertive” and doing what she can to point out “red flags.”

What we can say is this: Clayton was told about Cassidy’s supposed “friends with benefits” that she has back home. He’s now stuck in a position where he has to decide if he wants to send her home or not. Odds are, he’s going to, but in doing so, there will still be some drama taking root elsewhere. Think in terms of more from Shanae and Elizabeth.

Judging from how much both of them were in the preview it feels fair to say that they will both continue past the upcoming rose ceremony, but we’re not sure how much longer either one of them will last beyond that. In the case of Shanae, it feels like she’s spending a ton of her time with Clayton talking about Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Elizabeth is having to spend a lot of her time defending herself. It doesn’t feel like an instance where either one of them is really in a natural groove on this show, though for Shanae most of this is self-inflicted. How can you build a successful relationship when you are so actively focused on someone else?

