Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 12 spoilers: The winter storm

Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 12 is set to arrive on NBC next week — despite an NFL playoff game being on the air, that’s not stopping this show! This is a story titled “Whiteout,” and it’s not going to take that long to realize why that is. At the center of this episode there will be a big winter storm, and it’s going to find a way to impact all three versions of Joe.

What are they going to realize? Even if they go into overdrive to make the best-laid plans, there is always something that can come in to wreck them. For a few more details on that very thing, be sure to check out the full Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/17/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : A winter blizzard forces each Joe to confront the limits of his own control. Music Joe goes full rock star mode while on tour alone. An unsavory family secret threatens Cop Joe and Amy. Nurse Joe and Jenny each have cause to celebrate but are unable to be together. TV-14

Beyond some great twists in the story, the one thing that we’re hoping is that viewers continue to watch the show! Last week did not have an opportunity to air after The Voice. Because of that, the numbers fell to their lowest of the season and all of a sudden, we’re pretty fearful there is not going to be a season 2. We don’t want to see another James Wolk show get canceled! This is such a unique concept and if you love it, be sure to check it out live and tell your friends and family to do the same. You can’t just wait until after a potential cancellation to rally to save it then.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ordinary Joe right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







