This Is Us season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Ready for Deja, Malik’s story?

Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to be getting This Is Us season 6 episode 2 — and with that, a pair of big-time love stories.

For Deja, this presents an opportunity for her to visit Malik at his new college digs, and experience some of what that life is like. At the same time, though, she could have a chance to better understand what the future of this relationship could be. It’s clear at this point that they love each other, but will that love be enough?

One of the big challenges that these two are going to face at this point is being in such different phases of their lives. Deja is still living with Randall and Beth, whereas Malik is off trying to balance his schoolwork and being a parent. Long-distance relationships can prove difficult! That much is something we know with absolute certainty.

In the flash-forwards, we know that Deja is pregnant. However, there’s no confirmation at the moment that Malik is the father. We know that this show loves heartwarming stories and Deja/Malik being together long-term could be it. We just know that nothing is guaranteed. For a long time, it looked as though Kevin and Sophie were going to be endgame — technically they still could be, but it’s felt like she’s been out of the picture for a good while now.

As for other love stories, be on the lookout for some good stuff from Nicky in this episode as he prepares to see Sally. We’ll see how that goes, but we know he’s married down the road.

