The Blacklist season 9: When will the last January episode air?

We know officially that there are two episodes coming still for The Blacklist season 9 in January, but is that it? Is there another on the way at the end of this month? Consider this your guide!

Let’s start with what was previously announced before today: There’s a new episode on Thursday that should address some issues from the last episode of 2021, most notably Reddington’s decision in regards to Dembe. From there, you’ll have another episode the week after that focuses almost exclusively on the Dembe character and what happened in the years that followed Liz’s death.

Now, we come to the bad news: The network confirmed today that there is no new episode airing on Thursday, January 27 — instead, there is going to be a repeat of “The Skinner.” That means that on paper, there’s only one possible date for The Blacklist to air a new episode before the Olympics: February 3, and NBC has not confirmed or denied anything on that. Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if the Dembe episode is the last one between now and the end of the Winter Games. (Remember, after the Olympics The Blacklist will move to Fridays starting February 25.)

Provided that this season is still 22 episodes, the best news is that we still have a TON of stories to still watch this time around! As a matter of fact, we’re not even a third of the way through it right now. Consider this one of the benefits to there being a later premiere and having all of these breaks thrown in.

