Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7: Is a showdown coming?

We know that Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 is set to arrive on Starz this weekend, and there’s a new sort of conflict afoot. We didn’t anticipate a showdown between Mecca and Lorenzo to be coming so soon and yet, we’re just about there.

So what components are involved in all of this? It feels like some of it could be business, but a huge part of it is going to be personal.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look below to get some other updates on the most-recent episode of the show. After you do check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other discussions throughout the rest of the season.

Before we saw Lorenzo come back from prison, remember that Monet was poised to go off with Mecca and build a life with each other. She seemed ready to make that leap and yet now, she won’t even let him spend some time around his son Zeke. Don’t you think he’s going to try to make something happen here?

As for the business reason behind a potential meet, it’s pretty simple: Mecca can tie it up in him wanting to meet the man who is helping him sell the supply. It makes sense on some level for that to happen, even if Cane liked to have more of the power as the facilitator. Lorenzo’s still in the dark on the finer details, but everything could start to get messy the moment Mecca turns up. There’s been a surprising disconnect on the show so far when it comes to Mecca’s impact on Cane and, in turn, the empire that Monet is still working in order to run.

If this showdown doesn’t happen on Sunday, we strongly think it will before the end of the season — and all cards could be on the table.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost

What do you think is going to happen moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







