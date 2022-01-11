Too Hot to Handle season 3: See new cast photo leading into premiere

On January 19 Too Hot to Handle season 3 is going to premiere on Netflix; why not prepare now with a new cast photo?

If you look above, you can see a new look at the singles who are heading out to the beach this go-around to take part in one of the most addictive reality TV shows on the planet. This season was filmed shortly after season 2, which means that this cast has been waiting for their season to air for a good year-plus. Doing it this way probably helped from a virus protocol perspective, and also to make sure Netflix had content at their disposal to premiere whenever they want.

So what are we hoping to see on this upcoming season? We’d assume that it starts in a similar way to season 2, where some of these cast members don’t quite realize that they are appearing on this show until they’re already on it. (They may need to change things up for a potential season 4 since these will have aired by that point.) From there, expect Lana to dictate the rules while a number of other people end up failing to follow them properly.

We do hope that eventually, this show can actually find a way to produce a number of long-term meaningful relationships. The premise is great in how it tries to influence the contestants to do this; however, a lot of cast members often live far apart and it’s hard to make things work after the fact. Just like the first two seasons, the cast for Too Hot to Handle season 3 features a lot of people from all over the globe. The international nature of it does help it stand out in ways from other shows.

