Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 spoilers: Jamie, Henry team up!

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 is currently set to air on Friday, January 28, and we’ve already got a good sense of what makes it special. “Cold Comfort” is the title for this hour, and there’s going to be some exciting developments for several Reagans!

Take, for example, Erin deciding to be a detective in her own way as she looks into a potential Anthony love interest. Meanwhile, you’ll also have an impromptu team-up between Jamie and Henry as the latter decides to put on his metaphorical cop cap once more. Take a look at the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 13 synopsis below for all sorts of details:

“Cold Comfort” – Frank contends with a potentially dirty cop within his ranks when Danny and Baez’s investigation into a brutal assault on an NYPD detective reveals the officer may be corrupt. Also, Eddie and Badillo track down the culprits behind the theft of valuable rare works from a celebrated bookstore; Jamie begrudgingly joins Henry as he looks into an old friend’s death he deems suspicious; and Erin snoops into the background of a new woman in Anthony’s life, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

With the Winter Olympics starting off on Friday, February 4, episode 13 is most likely going to be the last new episode for at least a little while. Hopefully, we’ll see Blue Bloods back in late February or early March, and we’ll get new episodes for most of the rest of the late winter/early spring. In the past the show tended to give us 22 episodes a season, but things are a bit more murky now due to the global health crisis and how that impacts productions.

