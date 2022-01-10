9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 3 return date: Will TK survive?

We have a feeling that a LOT of you are going to be excited to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 3 based on what happened tonight. Unfortunately, the bad news is that you’re going to be waiting a good while in order to watch it.

Presumably due to a Monday night NFL playoff game next week, the folks at Fox are opting to wait on airing season 3 episode 3 until Monday, January 24. It’s certainly a bummer to have a hiatus this early on in the season, but rest assured there are some BIG stories coming. In particular, there’s going to be one that puts the character of TK in some grave danger. For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Owen works to rescue the lives of the stranded migrants; T.K.’s life hangs in the balance and Grace prepares for the birth of her baby in the all-new “Shock & Thaw” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-303) (TV-14 D, L)

Just from reading this alone it’s pretty clear that the producers are very-much intent on making this ice storm as much of an event as possible. They aren’t rushing through it, which is a good thing given that these sort of storms can impact communities for weeks on end.

Of course, we hope that TK pulls through, given that he is such a beloved character within this world and there’s a lot of story still left to tell here. Hopefully, this is a little like the Judd and Grace situation last year where the writers want us to worry, only for there to be some good news in the end.

